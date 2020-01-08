Abbath checks in to report he’s been sober for two months

Abbath, aka Olve Eikemo, has checked in ahead of his band’s European tour to report he’s been sober for almost two months.

The vocalist and guitarist checked into rehab in November, vowing to "get clean once and for all" by picking "a fight with this demon” following a disastrous set in Buenos Aires, which resulted in the cancellation of his South American tour.

And, with the tour ready to kick off in Weimar, Germany, on January 23, Abbath says he’s in good shape.

In a video message from rehearsals, he says: “I’m preparing for the European tour – and been almost two months sober now.” He then whips off his sunglasses and says with a smile, “And, as you can see, it fucking sucks!”

Abbath played just two songs at the Club Palermo in Buenos Aires on November 13 before cutting his set short. Local metal site El Culto reported that he was inebriated when he came out on stage, attempting the song Count The Dead three times before throwing himself into the crowd.

Abbath will hit the road in support of their 2019 album Outstrider. Find a list of upcoming tour dates below.

Abbath 2020 tour dates

Jan 23: Weimar Uhrenwerk, Germany

Jan 24: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Jan 25: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jan 26: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 27: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Jan 28: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France

Jan 29: Nantes Stereolux, France

Jan 30: Toulouse Metronum, France

Jan 31: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Feb 01: Madrid But, Spain

Feb 02: Lyon Nikasi Kao, France

Feb 04: Mannheim MS Connexion Complex, Germany

Feb 05: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 06: Luzern Schüür, Switzerland

Feb 07: Parma Campus Music Industry, Italy

Feb 08: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Feb 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 11: Berlin Festsaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Feb 12: Hamburg Kulturpalast, Germany

Feb 13: CopenhagenAmager Bio, Denmark

Feb 14: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Feb 15: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden