ZZ Top: Live at Montreux 2013

Tres Hombres strut the festival blues.

ZZ Top are no strangers to the renowned Auditorium Stravinski, and this live appearance at the world-famous jazz festival finds Messrs Gibbons, Hill and Beard on smokin’ form and delivering a set including newer songs I Gotsta Get Paid, Chartreuse and Flyin’ High alongside the likes of faves such as Waitin’ For The Bus and Jesus Just Left Chicago.

Not content with just a run through the hits, for the centrepiece the trio welcome fellow Texans Mike Flanigin on Hammond organ and guitarist Van Wilks for a jazz-blues jam incorporating Jimmy McGriff’s Kiko and a cover of Freddie King’s I Love The Woman.

Worthy musical detours aside, the run into the home stretch featuring Sharp Dressed Man and Legs is a masterclass in super-slick showmanship – furry guitars and all. There are a couple of nice bonus interviews with Gibbons and Hill, but ultimately it’s the music that does all the talking.