Wishbone Ash: Live In Geneva 1995

Despite the ongoing dispute between the founder members the band’s twin-guitar-driven rock brand is still strong enough 40-something years on to flourish in any of the line-ups.

It was ever thus. Andy Powell was the only surviving founder member when this album was recorded with Swiss precision in a newfangled high-definition sound. The new band – guitarist Roger Filgate, bassist Tony Kishman and drummer Mike Sturgis – cope well in the unforgiving digital glare.

They are at least comfortable with the newer material from Nouveau Calls and Strange Affair but they get an audible kick out of playing the four tracks from Argus, and an extended medley of the first two albums.