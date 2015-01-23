Whitesnake: Live In ’84 – Back To The Bone

The reinvention of Whitesnake in the 1980s didn’t happen overnight. It took years of hiring and firing for leader David Coverdale to transform his band from a bluesy hard-rock act into the pop-metal juggernaut of the multi-million selling 1987 album.

When Whitesnake appeared at Japan’s Super Rock festival – the main feature of Live In ’84 – only Coverdale and bassist Neil Murray remained from the definitive early-80s line-up. Alongside them were superstar drummer Cozy Powell and flashy young guitarist John Skyes, the latter fresh out of Thin Lizzy.

This quartet, augmented by an off-stage keyboard player, brought a harder edge to vintage ’Snake material, in line with the crunch of the then-current Slide It In album.

But across this whole package, the sound quality is variable. And while the inclusion of footage from Jon Lord’s last gig with Whitesnake is a bonus, the great man had better nights than that. This one is for collectors only./o:p