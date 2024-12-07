“Put this band in any venue and they will play like their lives depend on it”: While She Sleeps reiterate their place among the metalcore elite with exhilarating London show

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

This time last year, While She Sleeps hit their apex. Playing their biggest-ever headline show in London’s 10,000-capacity Alexandra Palace, the Sheffield mavericks proclaimed their ascension – and they used 90 minutes of cinematic visuals, multi-storied stage props and incredible songs to do it.

One year on, the environs are smaller but the scene is no less triumphant. Sixth album Self Hell came out in spring, turning up the juice on Sleeps’ electro-metalcore edge, and got followed by a summer stealing the show at multiple festivals. Their return to London has “victory lap” written all over it: even if the grandeur of Ally Pally’s been swapped for the pokier O2 Forum Kentish Town, they’re selling this place out two nights on the trot and bringing production worthy of somewhere 10 times the size.

From the off, everything still appears impressive. The Northerners march onstage in front of a stack of Marshall amplifiers, which has Adam Savage’s drum kit perched on top. As they burst from introduction Peace Of Mind to the confrontational Leave Me Alone, the full-throttle metal gets amplified by a blinding light rig. Every change in Sean Long and Mat Welsh’s riffs gets complemented by a new formation of beams. Whether they’re static columns, blinking flashes or sweeping searchlights, they’re a staggering display for the 2,300 in attendance.

There’s not quite as much versatility in the setlist, mind. Anti-Social, You Are All You Need, The Guilty Party and Rainbows continue the night, and it becomes clear Sleeps are all about their recent history this evening. Debut album This Is The Six is entirely ignored and followup Brainwashed would be as well, were it not for Four Walls and its mass singalong.

The choice could have irked longtime fans, but they don’t have the time to feel affronted, as each new track arrives at breakneck speed with minimal patter in between. Plus, when the whole room jumps to Systematic and countless crowd-surf during Down, it’s obvious Sleeps are as dedicated to exhilaration now as they’ve ever been.

The evening draws to a dynamic close, with To The Flowers’ worbling tenderness swiftly juxtaposed by the anthemic Sleeps Society. It’s a closing declaration of versatility from a band who still feel essential and energised, even when they’re not shattering their own attendance records. Put Sleeps in any venue and they will play like their lives depend on it, and that’s what has earnt them sellout after sellout after sellout.

While She Sleeps - Rainbows (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

While She Sleeps setlist: O2 Forum Kentish Town, London – December 6, 2024

Peace Of Mind

Leave Me Alone

Anti-Social

You Are All You Need

The Guilty Party

Rainbows

You Are We

Self Hell

Systematic

Four Walls

Down (feat. Brian Wille of Currents)

Hurricane

Enlightenment(?)

Silence Speaks (feat. Anthony Diliberto of Resolve)

To The Flowers

Sleeps Society