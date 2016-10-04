Void Of Vision album review – Children Of Chrome

Void Of Vision’s debut album starts with a piano refrain, evoking cocktail dresses and classy French bistros. This lasts for exactly 11 seconds before it’s interrupted by a distinctly nu metal-tinged beat and a bone-crushing riff.

From that point on, we’re treated to 10 tracks of unrelenting metalcore: a juxtaposition that acts as a mission statement for VOV themselves. While the Australian quintet’s love for all things Adidas-clad also shines through the Korn-esque guitars of In Black & White and Red Handed, the comparatively melodic Sunrise also offers a glimpse of an entirely different band – one with a strong sense of epic melody and even, screamo dynamics.

It’s an impressive debut, but one that hints at two possible directions for the band. If VOV find a way to combine, rather than compartmentalise, these contrasting sides then they could be huge. As it stands, we’re left with an assured but ultimately unremarkable collection of riffs and beatdowns that leave little in the way of a lasting impression.