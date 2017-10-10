Veil Of Maya - False Idol album review

Ever since the addition of new vocalist Luke Magyar to their ranks in 2014, Veil Of Maya have been a deathcore act transformed. The frontman’s penchant for clean singing on 2015’s Matriarch saw the djent-inclined quintet shift from the ‘brutality 24/7’ approach of many of their contemporaries and instead introduce an emphasis on atmosphere, shifting dynamics and – to the chagrin of many – melodies. False Idol continues in these footsteps. Blending deathcore aggression with rock accessibility, the album’s heaviest moments work to rip-roaring success. The instrumentals, especially Marc Okubo’s guitars, are complex yet taut, and Luke’s guttural growls punctuate the equally massive experimentation. False Idol’s melodic sections, meanwhile, range from unpredictable and emotive on Pool Spray and Doublespeak all the way to the level of high-school butt rock, with clean moments in Manichee and Citadel especially ready to draw the ire of deathcore elitists.