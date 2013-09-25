Various Artists: Fly Like An Eagle

It is indeed! Former Yes guitarist/prog polymath Sherwood has been the go-to guy for these all-star tribute albums for a while now. His previous releases for the Cleopatra and Purple Pyramid labels have included sets of songs by Supertramp, Pink Floyd, Jeff Beck and Led Zeppelin, and this time he assembles a stellar cast of prog and not-so-prog talent, with source material from an artist orbiting beyond prog’s outer limits.

Whether you invest any time and money in Fly Like An Eagle will depend very much on whether you’re a fan of Steve Miller’s music or not. If you are, then this is enjoyable enough.

XTC’s Colin Moulding sings Take The Money And Run with Tony Kaye on Hammond duties, John Wetton takes on Jet Airliner (with guitar great Steve Stevens adding nimble accompaniment) and John Parr and Rick Wakeman team up for Abracadabra.

Cropping up elsewhere are: Curved Air’s Sonja Kristina and Peter Banks (Winter Time), Joe Lynn Turner and Steve Morse (Jungle Love) Rod Argent and Steve Hillage (Rock’n’Me), with ex-Fish/Porcupine Tree guitarist John Welsey making a fun pass at The Joker.

It’s all nicely done and, as ever, Sherwood’s sincerity and love for his craft shines through.