Urbanista Seattle Wireless headphones review

For well under £100 you’d expect Urbanista’s Seattle Wireless headphones to make some significant compromises somewhere to keep the cost down, but there’s very little here that gives this pair of wireless headphones' affordable price tag away. But what do the experts think? We ask our in-house boffins at What Hi-Fi for the low down.

What Hi-Fi say...

What Hi-Fi were keen to reassure "audio nerds" that despite the name ("You can imagine the marketing meeting now: an expensive digital whiteboard with offshoots about skinny lattes and Beats headphones"), the Urbanista Seattles are among the best-sounding wireless headphones you can grab for under £100.

"They have the bass boost to be expected of a street headphone, but also have an alluring smoothness and width worth listening to," say the team. That bass element comes up again, and is one small niggle the team found with the headphones. "For a pair sold in clothes shops, they are almost alarmingly good – as long as you are game for the slightly heavy-footed bass common to almost all ultra-mainstream headphones," they say. "The bass is not a clouding influence, but is tuned for impact rather than neutrality. It comes across as a lower-end version of what’s offered in the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0, a fun thump without swamping the sound."

"The Urbanista Seattle Wireless are one of the best-sounding pairs of style headphones you’ll find for this kind of money," they conclude. "Their tech is fairly basic by wireless headphone standards, but the sound quality (when judged by their peers) is great."