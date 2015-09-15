Trending

Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats: The Night Creeper

Psych-horror heroes peel back some layers

By Reviews 

TODO alt text

Having wafted out of the desolate fens of Cambridgeshire barely six years ago, and in that comparatively short time going from an essentially one-man studio project to being handpicked by Black Sabbath to support them throughout their Europe excursions, you could perhaps forgive Uncle Acid and his Deadbeats if album number four – The Night Creeper – was a hideous rock opera or a confusing collection of riffs, ballads and unnecessary experimentation.

It certainly has a concept to match (something about how the record “could’ve started life as an old, cheap, grime-covered 25 cent pulp paperback”, but then is “adapted into a film noir, which itself is then remade 20 years later as an ultraviolent, slasher Italian giallo film,” according to mainman Kevin Starrs).

Far from it, however – if anything, The Night Creeper represents a partial step backwards after the comparatively more luscious, summer-of-love-gone-wrong journey of Mind Control. Recorded in analogue heaven – London’s infamous Toe Rag Studios – while there is certain bombastic nature to the likes of Pusher Man and the insanely catchy, hook-laden Murder Nights, the LP’s stripped-back, almost mono-like directness, imprisons it all in the good Uncle’s deranged world, where Betamax never disappeared and pop sensibilities are still no bad thing.