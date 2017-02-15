Trending

Ulan Bator - Stereolith album review

Beguiling and minimal eleventh album by the long-serving Faust collaborators.

By Prog 

TODO alt text

Since their formation in 1993, Ulan Bator have had an original take on the cumulative beauty of repetition, but anyone expecting an album of their lengthy, slow-building journeys or the spiky guitar surges of yore will be disoriented – enjoyably – by these pared-down offerings.

On Fire typically feels like an enticing preparatory sketch for a longer composition, with a bubbling synth rhythm and an a capella second verse. With its cyclical bass and drum patterns and incantatory vocals, Blue Girl nods towards Faust – who Ulan Bator have worked with – in its vocal lines. Spinach Can is shaped by a staccato two-chord figure as guitarist/vocalist Amaury Cambuzat admits, ‘I lost myself in a spinach can’, and the song gently shifts up a gear. Longest song NeuNeu, unsurprisingly, sounds like Neu!, with an oscillating two-note synth riff joined by drums half way through, and a vocal refrain reminiscent of Klaus Dinger’s exclamatory style of non-singing. On Lost, over stately Eno-ish piano and synth strings, Cambuzat intones, ‘It’s so good to be lost/lost in my thoughts’, perhaps a verdict on his distracted, cryptic creations that, paradoxically, make up such a compelling album.