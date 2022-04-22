Udo Dirkschneider pays enthusiastic tribute to his heroes and it's an unlikely success

Let’s be honest. The prospect of listening to an album of cover versions by Udo Dirkschneider, pugnacious former frontman with German rockers Accept, is about as mouth-watering as being force-fed a bucket of foul-smelling sauerkraut. But against the odds the soon-to-be 70-year-old has pulled it off with My Way.

His song choices – beginning with a fabulous version of Alex Harvey’s Faith Healer – are spot-on, his enthusiasm is tangible, and he still sings like a mutant bullfrog with its gills full of iron filings.

There are some odd ones, too. On an unhinged Nutbush City Limits he outs himself as a Tina Turner fan, and surprisingly reveals that the song “was one of the mainstays of our Accept rehearsal repertoire for years”.

And then there’s My Way – yes, that My Way – which will have Ol’ Blue Eyes spinning in his grave like an overheated Hadron Collider.