Turbowolf: Two Hands

Like a tightly wound dynamo of energy resembling Frank Zappa and dishing out cattle-prodded stage moves like Mick Jagger on meth, Turbowolf’s frontman Chris Georgiadis is nothing short of a nutjob when it comes to performing live.

On record, of course, you’ll simply have to imagine the crazy man doing his thing to the masses of punchy, disco-styled mania that evokes a captivating mix of 70s styled retro rock, psychedelic zippiness and punkish alt-rock energy that will appeal to the crossover kids that saw them on their support slot with chart-toppers Royal Blood.

Thanks to a knack for writing catchy tunes there are more than a handful of moments throughout Two Hands that grab you by the lugholes, like the chompy strut of Rabbits Foot and the bounce-and-yell pleaser Good Hands. Turbowolf achieve a balance between attention-grabbing choruses and mind-expanding nuances that harks at pop and punk more than it does pretence or progression.

Closing to the well-constructed Sabbathian strains of Pale Horse Two Hands is not nearly as dishevelled as their mad antics would have you believe./o:p