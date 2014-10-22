Travis & Fripp: Discretion

This is the fourth work from the enduring collaboration between the resurgent King Crimson linchpin and Theo Travis, the in-demand saxophone virtuoso.

The high-class, high-resolution recordings that make up this CD/DVD-A set were made at concerts in Cornwall, Barcelona, Madrid and Rome as the duo played select dates across Europe in 2010. Needless to say, it’s a quality affair – Fripp’s textured, haunting fretwork and Travis’ enigmatic, beautifully expressive winds blend to create music just crying out to be called ‘sonic tapestries’. These ambient, abstract and exquisitely coloured pieces are bookended by interpretations of sections from Crimson’s The Power To Believe, and the tone varies between meditative (Soaring And Gliding, A Careful Distance) and menacing (Rotary Symmetrical, Refract). The bonus tracks, mixed by Steven Wilson, are the warbling, wobbling guitar piece Forgotten Days, and the pair’s improvisation on Rhapsody On The Theme From Starless. Much like this entire hour of music, these are mesmerising and compelling.