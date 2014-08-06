Touchstone: Live Inside Outside DVD

This DVD finally remedies a lack of live footage from Touchstone with two shows.

The ‘Inside’ here is a Robin 2 set (also included as an audio CD) from 2013’s Oceans Of Time gigs. Some great performances here – with Flux, Fragments and Oceans Of Time particular stand-outs. Maybe it’s the confines of the stage, but the band do seem slightly restrained here, Kim Seviour in particular. The Robin’s intimate surroundings contrast markedly with the space and sense of occasion of the big stage in London’s Victoria Park. The second featured set, the ‘Outside’, is from 2010’s inaugural High Voltage festival. Here the band are much more animated and really capture the spirit of this much-missed event, with their trademark poppy sweeping prog and hard hitting rock/metal. The songs covered across both sets are entirely different, with the exception of fan favourite Strange Days. Notable from High Voltage is the cover of Tears For Fears’ Mad World, with added John Mitchell! The DVD also includes a Making Of feature following the progress of Oceans Of Time from writing and rehearsal to recording the album itself. While there’s a lack of whistles, bangs or special features, this is, nonetheless, a long-awaited triple treat for Touchstone aficionados.