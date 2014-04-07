10cc: The Very Best Of 10cc

An almost exact replica of the album of the same name that 10cc put out over a decade ago, the only difference being that the same 18 songs have been shuffled around to give it a pristine feel. With another tour looming, you can’t blame the band or label for recycling a collection of one of Britain’s most innovative, experimental and playful pop groups, but 10cc were always one of the great album bands and simply recycling your hits is only ever going to detract from that.

Tirade aside and there’s much to be admired about 10cc’s elongated stay in the singles chart. Subversive and witty (how many other bands could you say that about then or now?) in their approach, 10cc deviated from the norm, conjuring up instantly hummable pop from thorny subject matter and surprising starting points.

How prescient does _The Wall Street Shuffle _sound now as it rings a familiar bell? Similarly, the arch Rubber Bullets doesn’t sound a day out of time as dissent leads people back on to our streets. It’s not just social commentary though, as the fantastical I’m Mandy Fly Me and the crestfallen I’m Not In Love bear out.