The Low Spark - Few But Many album review

This very impressive debut from the Cypriot power trio of guitarist Mario Michael, bassist/ vocalist Lefteris Moumtzis and drummer Stephanos Meletiou drips with 60s psychedelic vibes and melodic riches.

Moumtzis’ bass has a great fat thickness to its sound, a rumble of approaching thunder providing the counterpoint to Michael’s trippy guitar exploits while Meletiou’s freewheeling drumming nods towards Keith Moon and Mitch Mitchell. Love Comes From Above is a fine example of the trippy delights on offer, opening with the evocative line, ‘Looks like the robots are gaining ground’ before reminding the listener that ‘Fear is contagious, but so is love.’ There’s an infectious bounce to Deep Deep Deep and Counting The Sheep, while the title track Few But Many moves between acoustic, pastoral moments and a climactic rock out. Evil Smirk and Mainstream reveal the musical muscles beneath the paisley shirts before the album concludes with the ecstatic Dreamweaver, powered by Meletiou’s galloping beat. Imagine Traffic and early Floyd mashed with Motorpsycho, and you’re in the right ’hood. Cyprus might not be a hotspot on the global prog map, but The Low Spark are absolutely worth a visit.