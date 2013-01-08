Trending

The Last Vegas: Bad Decisions

Chicacago sleaze rockers soak up the best of the West

By Metal Hammer 

Stick around long enough and everything comes back around. Last Vegas vocalist Chad Cherry (full disclosure: that’s probably not the name he grew up with), describes his band as something entirely new, as ‘Skynyrd Punk’.

Chad’s a singer in a hard rock band; they’re programmed to say stuff like that. It might sound like a criticism, it’s not, but there’s nothing new about The Last Vegas. Formed in 2005, Nikki Sixx picked them up and released Whatever Gets You Off four years later; they even appeared on the Crüefest tour.

Understandably, it’s not hard to imagine them playing on the Sunset Strip at the tail-end of the 80s on a bill with a band like Junkyard (who signed a deal with Geffen and released something akin to a classic debut album before burning out), all low-slung guitars, extraneous scarves on the mic stand, and their sound a glittering hybrid of Cheap Trick, Crüe and even the Hellacopters. She’s My Confusion and Other Side are almost impeachable; the rest of the album’s no slouch either.