Syron Vanes - Chaos From A Distance album review

When Syron Vanes released Bringer Of Evil in 1984, they appeared to be the harbinger of a strong wave of young metal bands from Sweden. They soon frittered away that early promise but, undaunted, they’ve carried on, and anyone expecting a revelatory experience from their sixth album will be disappointed.

The band take influences from Maiden, Tygers Of Pan Tang and Accept and mould them into well-performed, staunchly generic metal songs. Nothing is less than competent, but there’s no inspirational, charismatic moment. Most of Chaos… chugs along on a mid-paced setting, with tracks like Trial By Spirit and Shape Of God briefly holding the attention, but having no long-lasting impact. Occasionally, as on Lies and Sleepwalking, they raise the tempo yet still can’t quite stoke the rhythmic fires. Only with the scorching rifferama of Master Of Overkill do they get close to making an impact. A decent album, but that’s not enough.