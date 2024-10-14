Gloomy melodic doom metal veterans Swallow The Sun sneak some welcome optimism into new album Shining - but not too much

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Channelling personal tragedy into their previous two efforts, the gorgeous When A

Shadow Is Forced Into The Light and Moonflowers, Swallow The Sun produced the most poignant and accomplished records of their two-decade career. While album number nine continues to dip into the cauldron of emotion that has always permeated their captivating music, Shining sees the Finns delivering their most immediate collection of songs to date, and, fitting the album’s title, it’s one that sparkles with shades of optimism.

While still summoning their punishing roots on What I Have Become, the dense cloud of Kold and the imperious riffs of Charcoal Sky see shafts of light push through the darkness and Mikko Kotamäki’s gruff vocals. Elsewhere, however, the gothic influence that’s filtered through in recent years has becomes fully formed, following the steps of Paradise Lost and Katatonia’s evolutions from death-doom darlings to godfathers of catchy gloom. The lush hooks of MelancHoly and the ethereal Under The Moon & Sun are crafted by shimmering melodies, piano and twin vocals being melded spectacularly into arena-size anthems the likes of Within Temptation would be proud of.

Patent nods to Type O Negative’s tone and vocals seem too glaring to be coincidental on a track titled November Dust, and the piano-led lament of Velvet Chains breaks the pace with austere aplomb. Yet, on the nine-minute closing title track, the quintet seamlessly weave the album’s shades and elements into a stunning crescendo of regal leads and graceful atmosphere.

While still anchored in brooding despondence, the celebratory nature of much of Shining may be too lively for some. Yet, just as with the relief of a storm breaking and the clouds parting, it’s hard not to be swept up by the album’s cathartic, majestic release that can crack even the toughest exterior.

Shining is released this Friday, October 18, via Century Media