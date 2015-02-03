Surrender The Coast: Lost Souls

While this new mini album from Leicester’s up-and-comers doesn’t bring anything to the table that we’ve not heard from plenty of other bands, there can be no denying that what they’ve done, they’ve done very well – and that’s smash out some no-nonsense, pit-starting metal that’s awash with modern hardcore vibes and plenty of in-your-face attitude.

The punky stomp of openers Aurora Skies and Lost Souls sets off Lost Souls in fine style, while the thrashier Dreamcatcher zips along and will no doubt be whipping up circle pits and general mayhem when it gets an airing in sweatboxes around the country.

It’s with the moodier Thrones and Southpaw that the four-piece are at their most successful, though, both tracks bubbling with no small amount of menace as they crawl along. The slower pace allows the vocal offensive of Andy Connelly and Dave Griffiths space to breathe and be at their most effective. Groundbreaking Lost Souls certainly isn’t, but done this well it doesn’t really need to be.

Self-released