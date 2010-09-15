Stone Sour: Audio Secrecy

Not content with fronting Slipknot, arguably the biggest metal band since Metallica, Corey

After two hugely successful albums, his other band are audibly going for broke on Audio Secrecy, sharpening up their radio-friendly compositional skills and pumping out anthems like so many sonically pristine sausages. Veering from the muscular crunch of metallic fare like Mission Statement to the gleaming, dewy-eyed pop rock balladry of Hesitate, Imperfect and the frankly monstrous Say You’ll Haunt Me, Audio Secrecy is not an album designed to placate fans of Taylor’s noisier alter-ego. Instead, this is a polished but heartfelt bid for mainstream hearts and minds. Job done.