“Curiously retro, reminiscent of Vangelis… these tunes are mostly short and to the point”: Steve Howe’s Guitarscape

Steve Howe says purchasing a new synthesiser enabled him to compose from a different perspective than his usual approach via the fretboard. While that may have whetted his compositional appetite, 14 instrumental tunes on Guitarscape bear the unmistakable imprint of his guitar.

The synth settings that capture Howe’s interest sound curiously retro in their feel and application, oddly reminiscent of the velvety orchestral textures and moodscapes favoured by almost-Yes man Vangelis.

Variously showcasing Howe’s distinctive acoustic or electric guitar and accompanied by the crisp rhythmic work of his son Dylan, these are tunes that are mostly short and to the point. Though several boast intricate melodies, their lack of development and overall brevity renders Guitarscape more akin to that of a taster showreel rather than something substantial.

It’s possible to imagine individual tunes being deployed as TV themes for sports shows, upbeat holiday travelogues, or incidental moments with a drama production. This isn’t meant to damn Howe with faint praise – after all this time, he has more than earned the right to follow wherever a particular muse might lead.

Guitarscape is on sale now via Howesound.