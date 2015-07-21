Sterbhaus: New Level Of Malevolence

Modernity fascists may harbour the delusion that traditional metal has nothing left to say, but Sterbhaus have other ideas.

Bold enough to claim that they have blended thrash, death, black and heavy metal into one coherent, crushing whole, the Swedes have produced a second album that fully backs up that declaration.

New Level… is underpinned by songs that brim with melodic finesse while never being less than bludgeoning. There are shades of both Carnal Forge and Naglfar radiating from the barbed-wire riffing of El Giftus Satanas and Necrostabbing The Corpsefinder, but Sterbhaus have necro-tons of personality to lift them above the generic hordes. The contrast between the rampaging Crossed And Pissed And Devoured and the grandeur of the title track says it all: both will tear your face off, but their creators are inventive enough to never sound bound to a formula. Modern metal at its vivid, violent best.