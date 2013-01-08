Slash Feat. Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators: 2011/2012 Photobook

He may have been in the biggest rock’n’roll band of all time, but does the world really need another Slash live DVD? Probably not, though when you get two DVDs packaged in a limited-edition photobook, along with a copy of his latest solo album Apocalyptic Love, you’d be hard pressed to argue this isn’t worth the £35 price tag.

Even if you’ve already bought Made In Stoke and Apocalyptic Love, there’s a brand new live show recorded in New York, along with some great shots from both concerts and the recording sessions, which makes this feel more like a slice of rock’n’roll history than a fancy reissue of things you probably already own.