Sirenia: Perils Of The Deep Blue

Morten Veland’s musical tangents aren’t always to everyone’s liking. Mortemia was an acquired taste and Sirenia got flak for flirting with Europop but this, their sixth studio album, pulls out all the stops.

Serene opener Ducere Me In Lucem combines Ailyn’s entrancing vocals with delicate keys and brooding Nightwish-esque choral harmonies before exploding into the bombastic symphonic metal of Seven Widows Weep.

When Morten’s death growls weave in and out of densely packed gothic metal, punctuated by Ailyn’s elegant warbles – the Spanish singer is said to have joined a choir to get some practice – the result is huge. The epic gothic folk metal of Stille Kom Døden shows off her diversity while fans of her poppier vocals will rejoice in the goth club-friendly Decadence and My Destiny Coming To Pass.

Morten’s former band Tristania have just released the best album of their recent career, yet Perils Of The Deep Blue is right up there in Sirenia’s greatest moments.