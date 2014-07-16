Simple Minds: Celebrate

Simple Minds were at their worst when they were at their biggest, peddling the lumbering, worthy stadium rock of Mandela Day (featured here) and Belfast Child. Prior to that, in a series of late-70s/early-80s albums, culminating in the sublime yet upwardly mobile New Gold Dream, they were a glittering, quicksilver prospect of what perfect pop rock could be.

The group themselves feel this was their best period, and thankfully this live set consists mostly of tunes from those great times. Love Song and I Travel are delivered almost as they were back in the day – with immaculate gusto, unvarnished by any unnecessary modern add-ons.

In their latter years, they look and sound like the magnificent hopefuls they once were.