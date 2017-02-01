Sex Swing - Sex Swing album review

Any band whose members have survived being struck by lightning, a plane crash and victory in ‘chess boxing’ – a sport that combines brains and brawn, like it says on the tin – has pretty much has amassed the currency to do whatever the fuck they want.

So it is with London’s Sex Swing, who borrow members from Part Chimp, Narrows, Earth, Mugstar and Dead Netherlands to create outlandish and interesting soundscapes by incorporating elements of droning psychedelia, punishing doom, avant-garde noise, free-jazz improv and ritualistic industrial. Rhythms pulsate like chilling horror soundtracks while slow-burn noise is built with sax, guitar, keys and baritone vocals. Tracks like Grace Jones and The Murder Of Maria Marten collapse somewhere between Suicide, Einstürzende Neubauten and GOD while the vibe of Karnak and Nighttime Worker teases and pokes the periphery of hypnotic noise rock with a strut and swagger. Six songs are featured, each taking a quick look at the rules of convention and dismissing them with a contentious backhand swipe in the name of grating experimentalism.