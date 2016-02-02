Seven Sisters Of Sleep: Ezekiel's Hags

California’s Seven Sisters Of Sleep don’t sit still sonically, and every musical move they make sees them not just flirting with the dark side, but cannonballing into the deep ends of a nefarious-sounding cesspool.

During Denounce and Plateau, it sounds as if all five members are skulking through the alleys of the shittiest part of New Orleans looking to score black tar alongside their drug den buddies in Eyehategod. On Gutter, they’re racing icebergs through the fjords of Norway against black metal luminaries Hoest (Taake) and the dudes from Carpathian Forest.

A trip back to mid-00s Oakland on Brother’s River has them raging at a house party with pre-rehab High On Fire before discovering a wormhole in the upstairs bathroom that drops Scared Prostitute in the middle of a 1987 Napalm Death pub show.

This is our fancy way of describing and noting the power of Ezekiel’s Hags, SSOS’s third full-length, to teleport your imagination through the underbellies of grind, sludge, stoner doom and black metal.