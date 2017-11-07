Seether/LTNT/Sons Of Texas at The Forum, London - live review

SONS OF TEXAS [8] combine intense grooves with deft stabs of melody, like early Soil filtered through Pantera. Expedition To Perdition has the killer instinct to become a live favourite, and vocalist Mark Morales possesses a steely charisma. This lot are on the march. London blokes LTNT [7] come onstage wearing dresses, but there’s little humour in their grunge -influenced music. It’s edgy, agitating and downbeat. SEETHER [8] have no stage show, they don’t do an encore and there’s barely any banter, but the packed venue appreciates this approach. Each track begins with the band bathed in darkness, which adds to the anticipation. As the lights come up, the crowd erupts, singing along to every tune; they even know the words to new material like Stoke The Fire and Betray And Degrade, such is the dedication. Obviously, the highlights are the hits such as Broken, and the set ends with a spectacular rendering of Remedy, with frontman Shaun Morgan playing guitar in the crowd. A joyous climax.