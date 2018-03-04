Schattenmann - Licht An album review

Schattenmann have created a new subgenre of industrial metal, or so they claim. Licht An is described as ‘Neue Deutsche Härte 2.0’: a revamped version of the heavy sound invented by the likes of Rammstein. In reality, it’s not dissimilar to version 1.0, although frontman Frank Herzig’s latest project – he’s also the guitarist with Rammstein-a-likes Stahlmann – casts shadows of a more gothic nature. Fast-paced, stompy anthems are accentuated by dark pop influences and crunchy guitars. Think Aesthetic Perfection or Dope Stars Inc with elements of In This Moment and Violator-era Depeche Mode. Then there’s AMOK, which is essentially Ministry gone Gangnam Style, and the moody Zahn Der Zeit that opens with (almost) that piano intro from Paradise Lost’s Say Just Words and peaks with a soaring, Slash-like solo. Lich An is dark, catchy and loud; just don’t forget the strobes.