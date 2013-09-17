Sarke: Aruagint

Naming your band after yourself is a pretty bold move, but then so is getting the most recognisable voice in Norwegian metal onboard to do a little bit of rough shouting. Luckily for Sarke (or Thomas Berglie to his mum) having Darkthrone’s Nocturno Culto on vocal duties was a pretty damn good idea.

Sarke (the band this time) are a breathless amalgamation of good old fashioned rock’n’roll, second-wave black metal, a touch of thrash and a little synth now and then for the kicks. Aruagint is the project’s third record and the evolution of the band is clear, particularly during the doomed passages of Jodau Aura and the heady attitude of Ugly, which contrast starkly yet work off each other and play into the sneaky 90s black metal-style guitar of Strange Pungent Odyssey with a sly, knowing grin.

The Satyricon-esque style of Icon Usurper is a classy homage rather than blatant rip-off and Rabid Hunger closes Sarke’s latest on furious drums, soaring guitar lines and Nocturno’s raspy, world-weary shouts. It’s crazy good fun and the delayed release has made Aruagint all the more worth the wait.