Rumahoy’s Time II: Party: pirate metallers’ new album goes better with grog

With a new Alestorm album just released, humanity’s need for another album of knowingly goofy pirate metal is, at best, questionable. Nonetheless, Rumahoy share Alestorm’s irrepressible energy levels and total disregard for anything remotely sensible, and Time II: Party is aimed at the same audience that, not unreasonably, knows all the words to Fucked With An Anchor. There are some great songs here, too; Time To Party and The Legend Of Captain Yarrface are as suitably rabble-rousing, while 1000 Years Of Dust is Rumahoy’s heaviest and most adventurous moment to date. Of course, if you don’t find wooden legs, alcoholism and scurvy endlessly hilarious, you may struggle to get through more than a few songs before cheerfully slicing your own head off with the nearest available cutlass.

