Ronnie Wood pays spell-binding tribute to Jimmy Reed with the help of Mick Taylor

Many first heard about Jimmy Reed when in 1963 interviews the Rolling Stones named him as a prime influence.

Fifty years later, Ronnie Wood reinforced the enduring admiration for the Chicago-based electric blues pioneer by staging a concert at the Royal Albert Hall that saw his regular band joined by guests including Mick Taylor (whose scathing guitar tone remains one of rock’s immortal heart-starters), Bobby Womack and Paul Weller.

The 18-song set-list revisits the Stones’ earliest days on Honest I Do, Bright Lights, Big City, Ain’t That Loving You Baby and Baby What’s Wrong, surrounded by blues songbook stalwarts including Let’s Get Together, High And Lonesone, Baby What You Want Me To Do and the title track.

The spell-binding crystal-clear guitar interplay and the band’s telepathic roll elevate this second part of Woody’s tribute trilogy to his musical heroes, following Chuck Berry with another magical one-off. Roll on the third.