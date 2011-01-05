Rocket City Riot: Pop Killer

With a cover of the Ramones’ Now I Wanna Be A Good Boy and the Dead Boys’ What Love Is included, RCR are trying to tell us something.

And to be honest it’s nothing that isn’t really quite obvious from pretty much all the other tunes – RCR are all about shit-kicking punk’n’roll, nothing too subtle, just guitars turned way up loud and drumming intended to rattle your molars clean outta your mouth.

That said, they are damned good at what they do. Despite the primal template, the hookability factor is pretty high with plenty of memorable choruses flying at you like so much white-hot sonic shrapnel.

Good fun and an A for attitude.