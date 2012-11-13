Rage Nucléaire: Unrelenting Fucking Hatred

Last heard gargling broken glass and munching muddy invertebrates on Cryptopsy’s Once Was Not in 2005, Lord Worm remains one of extreme metal’s great eccentrics, and so it comes as no surprise that his new band’s blend of melodic black metal and vicious industrial noise is both sonically and atmospherically bizarre.

A twisted firefight of pulverising programmed drums, hissing top end and the Lord’s inhuman screams and growls, Unrelenting Fucking Hatred certainly lives up to its title, as the haunting melodic sweep of early Emperor collides with the white noise terrorism of Aborym, horribly distorted samples and an unsettling air of grubby misanthropy.

The impact of breakneck torrents of vitriol like Hunt With Murderworms, Sculpt With Flies and Fields Of The Crucified is undeniable, but by the end of 50 breathless minutes the prevailing lack of dynamics does begin to wear a little thin. That said, a dash of melancholic grandeur adds ominous charm to the epic Endziel and the closing The Feeding Of Homo Horriblis is a viscerally vindictive send-off. It’s ideal for those moments when your humanity deserts you.