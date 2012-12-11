Rage Against The Machine: XX: Twentieth Anniversary Edition

For metallers of a certain age, Rage Against The Machine’s self-titled debut is as essential as Nirvana’s Nevermind: a set of songs in which the creative voices of the era expressed their utter dissatisfaction with the modern world.

This three-disc reissue provides a remaster of the original songs, a DVD of three live clips from 1992-3 and three videos, and most crucially, Rage Against The Machine’s 1991 demo in its entirety.

Fans of the album will marvel at the differences between the demo and final tracks – the slower tempos, the looser arrangements, the different solos. Five of the demo songs are rare or totally unheard, with a couple taken from the Japan-only Live And Rare: the funky Autologic, the jazzy Darkness Of Greed.

Buy this if you’re a dyed-in-the-wool fan and want to hear the rare stuff, or if you’re completely new to this album, but if you’re somewhere in the middle and don’t care about demos, don’t bother.