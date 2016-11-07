Radkey - Delicious Rock Noise album review

It’s been just over a year since Radkey released their excellent debut, Dark Black Makeup, but to celebrate their move to Another Century Records it’s already getting a re-release. Renamed Delicious Rock Noise, it contains all its predecessor’s highlights; the fearsome Glore, Parade’s grungey anthemia and thedirty stomp of Love Spills, with two new bonus tracks.

When they’re not harnessing the primitive B-movie aggression of Misfits and feral nihilism of British miserabilists Drenge into memorable, perfect punk slices, The Radke brothers, Dee, Isaiah and Solomon, have spoken about their love for comics and anime, so it’s fitting that they’ve put a horror-punk twist on the Teen Titan cartoon themewhile their version of Marvel, an ode to superheroes first recorded in the 90s by Seattle grunge band The Lemons, is immaculately influenced by Black Flag, Minor Threat and Bad Brains. The more cynical might see such a quick rerelease as a cop-out or cash grab, but Dark Black Makeup was one of 2015’s more impressive albums that fully deserves its second moment of glory.