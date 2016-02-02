Product Of Hate: Buried In Violence

The problem with this debut full-length from newcomers Product Of Hate isn’t that it’s a bad record, and it’s certainly not through any lack of gusto on the part of the band that you’re left somewhat cold by the time a misjudged cover of Ozzy’s Perry Mason brings things to a close.

Indeed, the five-piece mostly push the right buttons as they go on the attack with their straight-down-the-line mix of galloping thrash and metalcore- tinged modern groove metal.

The problem is that it’s all so generic. From the strong Lamb Of God flavours that pervade tracks such as …As Your Kingdom Falls through the overarching d-beat-driven thrash of Blood Coated Concrete and standout Buried In Violence, the fact is we’ve heard it all before, and many times too.

It’s a shame, because if this obviously very capable band had spread their wings a bit, this could have been a great record. As it stands, though, it is unlikely to live in the memory.