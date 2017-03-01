Pissed Jeans - Why Love Now album review

If we take levels of anger to run from the mildly peeved through to the righteous blowing of a gasket, then Pennsylvania punks Pissed Jeans go way beyond the latter end of the spectrum and create their own special category. This is modern life sliced up with the precision of a medical scalpel and then forcefed through a high-density filter of piss and vinegar.

Picking up where 2013 predecessor Honey, left off, Pissed Jeans rail furiously against digital alienation (Ignorecam), empty relationships (Love Without Emotion) and office sexism (I’m A Man). And that’s just for starters.

Coupled with a thoroughly nasty and heavy musical backdrop of gnarly guitars, rumbling bass and skullcrushing drums (brought to life vividly thanks to the production skills of Lydia Lunch and Arthur Rizk), the end result is an exhilarating, though frequently disturbing, ride through a musical reading of Edvard Munch’s painting The Scream.