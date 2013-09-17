Pinkish Black: Razed To The Ground

A drums/synth/vocals duo called Pinkish Black out on Century Media? Have hipsters breached the perimeter? All the signs and mannerisms of that irritating affliction are present. The corruption of musical geekery in order to serve rabid reference spotters is manifest in Ashtray Eyes, where Spiritualized meet Zombi, and the title track, which sounds like Joy Division’s Ian Curtis had joined Hawkwind.

The result actually sounding awesome makes it doubly annoying. Then again, Bad Dreamer brings to mind the new tag on the block, stonegaze, as showcased by the brilliant True Widow. Daron Beck’s vocal delivery, here and on Rise, is total and sermon-like. Gradually you’re reminded that indie invades metal on a steady basis: anything from Comets On Fire to Lightning Bolt, Crooked Necks and Genghis Tron.

Admittedly none have such an ill-advised moniker, but repeated listens allow such trivialities to subside and make space for yet another unlikely clash of genres and motifs that eventually works. All eventually coalescing into a rather immersive, hypnotic, otherworldly racket.