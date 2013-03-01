Orange Goblin: A Eulogy For The Fans

Arguably one of the heaviest and hardest working bands that the UK has ever produced, if you don’t like Orange Goblin then we are going to have to seriously reconsider our friendship. But before you find yourself completely excommunicated you may have one final chance to enter the light and find salvation with the release of the legendary Londoners’ first live album and DVD package.

Featuring the band’s headlining set from last year’s Bloodstock festival (as a bonus the DVD also includes the group’s ‘performance triomphant’ at France’s Hellfest 2012), A Eulogy For The Fans captures the band at their absolute peak.

Having emerged from a frustratingly quiet period of recorded output with one of their best LP’s to date in A Eulogy For The Dammed, it’s a gloriously re-energised Goblin that rip through the likes of Red Tide Rising, Time Travelling Blues and, of course, Scorpionica to a wildly partisan crowd. Few bands are so compelling and effortlessly engaging as Orange Goblin, and fewer still have the wealth of riffs to back it up.

It may not capture all the sweaty glory of the smaller, indoor venues the band regularly play, but it’s a marker point for a band reaching the next level.