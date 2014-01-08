Nosound: Lightdark

The fifth anniversary of KScope is also the fifth anniversary of Nosound’s second album, their first with a full band fleshing out Italian-born Giancarlo Erra’s artful atmospherics. The influence of No-Man is explicit, acknowledged when Tim Bowness (who went on to collaborate further with Erra as Memories Of Machines) provides guest vocals on the onomatopoeic Someone Starts To Fade Away.

You can also hear moodscapes reminiscent of early Porcupine Tree and Bark Psychosis, but the shadow of Wish You Were Here-era Floyd looms largest of all. This is of course no bad thing: the slow-burning 15-minute centre-piece From Silence To Noise is a gorgeous wash of keyboard chords punctuated by Gilmour-like stretched notes, and Kites murmurs with ominous restraint.

Cellist Marianne DeChastelaine adds subtle texturing. The bonus tracks collectively titled Clouds again feature here, along with a DVD and tasteful new booklet. Nosound tend to this day to eschew dynamic explosions and loll in a dreamy, meditative haze.

Some may be deaf to their narcoleptic nuances, but if you submit to the sad serenity there are hidden heightened joys among their depths.