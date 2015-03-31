Monster Magnet, Live in London

All beards and riff-engorged blitz, Sweden’s BOMBUS [8] crash onstage and quickly settle into an infectious groove. They easily hold the attention, mixing Baroness with Motörhead, and Master The Reality is a scorching high point.

MONSTER MAGNET [9] make a very understated arrival, wandering on and surprising everyone by breaking into their cover of The Right Stuff, a song from the 1974 cult album Captain Lockheed And The Starfighters. This sets the tone for the rest of the set, because Monster Magnet have returned impressively to their psychedelic roots.

The main body of the set comes from their first three albums and the recent Last Patrol, and there’s scarcely a drop in momentum; banter is ditched in favour of the music. It all reaches a crescendo with a stunning version of Spine Of God, incorporating a short burst from 70s classic American Pie.

Throughout, mainman Dave Wyndorf has a relaxed command of the crowd, his voice sounding more powerful and colourful than ever. He also confesses to being a man out of time, urging anyone who has the key to living in the 21st century to explain it to him.

The night ends with the inevitable Space Lord, as these Monsters show they’ve rediscovered their psychedelic passion./o:p