Molly Bloom: All Pressure

It makes sense that Molly Bloom are releasing this album themselves.

You could only imagine the bewilderment of the marketing department of any record label when attempting to neatly pigeonhole All Pressure. Often, genre-fusing experimentalism produces an unwieldy clutter that even lovers of freeform modern jazz find tricky to decipher.

Yet Molly Bloom have succeeded in combining the seemingly incompatible influences of folk, punk, metal and prog to produce a rather special and immensely original album. The progressive credentials may be limited to the input of Manning flutist Steve Dundon, but there’s an adventuring spirit uniting the entire band. Last One Rings Out and Under The Bed come across like a bouncy, exploratory version of The Levellers, MollyBloom has a Jethro Tull like swagger and there’s even a startling splash of reggae during Green Fence. Their true gift is their knack of adopting almost any style and making it sound emphatically unique. Blood has Iron Maiden vocal inflections, early Genesis flute and Spanish guitar intro. Like the whole album, it should sound horrendous but somehow works wonderfully.