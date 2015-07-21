Meta-Stasis: The Paradox Of Metanoia

One of the major things missing from much modern metal is the element of surprise: that sense that rules are being broken and danger is lurking in the shadows.

Meta-Stasis may be too extreme to enchant the mainstream, but The Paradox Of Metanoia is crammed with so many synapse-blitzing WTF? moments that you may find yourself compelled to play it to everyone you know at maximum volume.

Somewhere between the crushing grooves of Gojira, the rampaging chaos of Slipknot and the sinister squall of Morbid Angel, these deranged Londoners are making heavy music that brilliantly combines past and future, with skittering breakbeats and the reassuring wub of digital bass fully integrated into a death metal mainframe. Cross-pollination is a risky business, of course, and we’ve all witnessed abominations birthed in its name, but songs like United Monarchy and The Thorn, with their churning riff assaults and bursts of Jaz Coleman-esque vocal pomp, offer fresh proof that malevolent mash-ups can be a force for creative good. Brutal, unhinged, fearless and inspired, Meta-Stasis deserve to be fucking massive. Do your bit.