Marmozets / Lonely The Brave, live in London

Marmozets vs Lonely The Brave. Tonight there was a very clear winner...

Lonely The Brave do a hit and miss job of crossing over this evening

While the appeal of Lonely The Brave (6) is clear on their debut album The Day’s War, it has mixed results live. Their simple yet soaring melodies come packed with anthemic potential that clearly have their cross hairs set on pulling heart strings. It certainly connects with some: there are people down the front singing along to every word of Backroads and Victory Line looking like what they’re experiencing is nothing short of euphoric. Yet it’s far from an all encompassing effect, and there are an awful lot who look bored as the songs played soon start to blur into one another.

Lonely The Brave don’t have a frontman as such

Lonely The Brave’s vocalist David Jakes’ presence on stage is an odd one. While in theory there’s something admiral about him taking a backseat and not being the centre of attention, it soon proves that there needs to be a focal point. The various members of the band are clearly into what they’re doing but Jakes remains an odd distraction throughout. Standing to the back and to the right of the drum kit, he seems highly awkward on the stage to the point that it is somewhat difficult to watch. Rock music needs rock stars and Jakes comes across as a man not quite comfortable with the position he has found himself in.

One of the best albums of the year is even better live

Marmozets’ (10) debut album The Weird and Wonderful… has gone down a storm with critics and fans alike, but live these songs take a whole new lease of life. Everything there is to love about the album is amplified to bold new levels tonight. With all guns blazing from the off, the Yorkshire quintet kick off proceedings with a ferocious rendition of Born, Young and Free, setting the tone for a set that is nothing short of incredible. Is It Horrible proves itself as a dance floor riot starter, Captivate You is soul-crushingly affecting and the closing pair of Move, Shake, Hide and Vibetech capture the excitement felt by an eight year old on Christmas morning, only with more moshing . It’s all executed perfectly, every intricacy in place and sounding like a full fire assault.

Becca McIntyre is the wild eyed rock star the world needs

Becca McIntyre’s presence on stage is the polar opposite of Lonely The Brave’s David Jakes. She has all the charisma and stage presence of the biggest rock stars in the world, but what makes her that extra bit special, is that she has a touch of the eccentric about her. Being the personification of Weird and Wonderful…_ _she has a wildcard streak that makes her unpredictable and even intimidating. Showcasing an air of danger, when she screams for everyone to “fucking move” plenty oblige, yet on the likes of Back To You and the aforementioned Captivate You it feels like an artist proudly displaying her scars regardless of how difficult it may be. Above all, it all feels one hundred percent genuine, with an unquestionable conviction applied to everything she does tonight.

Marmozets don’t so much top high expectations as pole vault them

Although still very much a ‘new’ band and frighteningly young, Marmozets have been active a few years now. But tonight is testament to how far they have come in such a short space of time. It’s a far cry from the days of the Passive Aggressive EP, and the little scamps who were fresh out of school and finding their feet while bashing out mathcore have matured into a world beating band. The buzz words ‘Next Big Thing’ might get thrown around the music industry like confetti at a wedding, and it’s no surprise Marmozets have found themselves with the ‘Hottest New British Band’ tag, yet with not only one of the albums of the year, but now one of the best gigs of the year, they’re proving they more than justify the hype. Make no mistake Marmozets are the most exciting thing to happen for rock music in recent memory.