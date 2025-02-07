“His vocals were often trammelled in Nightwish… but here he lets loose throughout”: Marko Hietala blends love and instinct on Roses From The Deep

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

They may have emerged from the metal scene, but Nightwish have always been a band with a progressive heart. The Finns have explored concepts that swing

from the whimsical fantasy of Imaginaerum to the hard science of Endless Forms Most Beautiful, the latter complete with an appearance from evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins.

They’ve done so with a compositional approach to songwriting that incorporates symphonic and folk elements, complex layers of melody and expansive banks of keyboards.

When longtime bassist and co-vocalist Marko Hietala released his debut solo album, Pyre Of The Black Heart, in 2019, he referred to it as “hard prog.” After leaving Nightwish the following year, he’s freed himself up to explore whatever avenue he chooses – and it seems that, on Roses From The Deep, his enduring love is the mix of prog and vintage metal on his first record.

Not all of it is overly ambitious. Opener Frankenstein’s Wife is a hard rock anthem that could have been sprung from latter-day Alice Cooper, complete with spooky theremin effects. The equally crunching Proud Whore rides a big metallic riff and The Devil You Know combines folkloric metaphors with equally big bluesy licks to fine effect.

MARKO HIETALA - Left On Mars (feat. Tarja Turunen) (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

There are little flourishes everywhere though, like the intricate basslines and shimmering synths that inform Impatient Zero or the epic spiralling keyboard and guitar duel that rides Rebel Of The North to its conclusion. Then there’s the eight-minute centrepiece Dragon Must Die with its deft blend of electrified folk, progressive polyrhythms and chugging metal riffs.

Turunen reins in her full operatic range while Hietala is at his most bombastic

Hietala has brought together some impressive musicians but the pairing that will be of most interest to existing fans will be on Left On Mars, featuring former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen. The structure and riffs are evocative of prog-metal progenitors Fates Warning, but the main draw is still the vocal duet.

Turunen reins in her full operatic range while Hietala is at his most bombastic, letting the pair meet beautifully in the middle. It’s a definite high point. But Hietala lets loose throughout, as might be expected on a solo album.

MARKO HIETALA - Impatient Zero (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

His vocals were often trammelled for the sake of the song in Nightwish, but he wails away here in a way that might be more familiar to fans of his classic metal band Tarot or symphonic metal supergroup Northern Kings.

A diverse and expertly constructed album, it also sounds like it was made with love and instinct. There’s a joy to that – and it’s the heart in this collection of songs that really shines through.

Roses From The Deep is on sale now via Nuclear Blast.