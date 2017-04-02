Mammoth Mammoth - Mount The Mountain album review

When asked why he wanted to climb Mount Everest, George Mallory famously replied, “Because it’s there.” It’s unsure whether that sentiment is behind the title of these Aussie hellraisers’ fifth full-length, but the same logic applies – you should, because it rocks. Hard. The title track is a compelling Exhibit A, with a delightful boogie riff, infectious chorus and hypnotic spoken-word bridge that all feels far more compact than its 6:28 running time. Elsewhere, heavy fuzz and burly riffs collide on righteous jams like Spellbound and Procrastination, while standout track Hole In The Head could loosen even the stiffest neck muscles. Although MM are kindred spirits with US desert rockers, the sneering Wild And Dead and dirt-under-the-fingernails vibe of Epitome prove they’re too punchy to be called stoner rock. Still, a subtle lyric tweak in their cover of Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out Of My Head speaks volumes: ‘Dope is all that I like to think about’. The perfect soundtrack for daredevils at all elevations.