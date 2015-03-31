Like A Storm: Awaken The Fire

It’s safe to say that New Zealand-born brothers Like A Storm’s third studio outing is the best album to feature a didgeridoo that you will hear all year.

Chris, Matt and Kent Brooks are definitely onto something; Awaken The Fire is an admirably well-balanced hard rock album packed with riffs, and a layer of grit lurking beneath the LA sheen.

The songs are simple but brilliantly executed and, most importantly, varied, with some – like Six Feet Under – packing a heavy punch in contrast to the hopeful ballad Break Free. Love The Way You Hate Me stands out as the album’s misfit anthem, boasting that didgeridoo solo which gives way to some seriously great riffing, and Never Surrender is injected with a short, sharp burst of harsh vocals to shake things up.

While their cover of Gangster’s Paradise promises to be a highlight, it actually ends up falling a little flat. Nevertheless, this is a dynamic, well-crafted record from an immensely likeable band./o:p